Mercedes-Benz reveals its all-electric EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new EQS SUV. The third vehicle to be built upon the Stuttgart firm’s dedicated all-electric platform, this four-wheeled megalith occupies the upper echelons of the EV marketplace and promises to deliver plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its luxurious interior.

According to Mercedes-Benz the EQS SUV shares the same wheelbase as the EQS sedan (3,210mm) but at 1,718mm is more than 200mm taller. Complemented by a generous width of 1,959mm and a battery pack mounted low down in the vehicle's chassis, it's fair to say this electric newcomer is perfectly proportioned for families and adventurers.

While the second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard, up to four golf bags can be fitted into the 800l boot with ease. A third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers is available as an option. Those needing to stash larger loads on a regular basis will be pleased to know that with the second row seats folded flat the EQS SUV offers up to 2,100l of cargo space.

Shaped to be as aerodynamic as possible, the EQS SUV is available in a choice of three key derivatives starting with the EQS 450+. Juiced by an advanced 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack, this entry-level model uses a single permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) mounted on the rear axle that delivers 265kW and 568Nm of torque. According to Mercedes-Benz it delivers a maximum WLTP driving range of 660km.

Next up is the EQS 450 4Matic that ups the ante with an extra motor on the front axle for the benefit of all-wheel drive and superior traction in all driving conditions. Power stays the same as on the EQS 450+ but torque jumps up to a whopping 800Nm. Maximum range for this mid-tier model is a claimed 613km.

The flagship EQS 580 4Matic gets even more performance punch courtesy 400kW and 858Nm. Despite this increased muscle, Mercedes-Benz claims this range-topper can eke out 613km on a charge.

In terms of recharge times, all EQS SUV models are capable of charging from 10% to 80% battery capacity in 31 minutes when plugged into a dedicated DC fast charging station.

Airmatic air suspension is standard on all variants and features continuously adjustable damping for a cushy ride across most surfaces. This sophisticated system also allows the vehicle to raise or lower its ride height depending on the preset Dynamic Select mode selected by the driver. These include Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual.