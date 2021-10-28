New Range Rover is designed to redefine luxury SUVs

Images of the new Range Rover leaked out last week, so it’s likely that you’ve already seen it and probably heard a few jokes about a leaking Land Rover, but here are the official images of the new model that is now in its fifth generation.

We also have the full lowdown because a few weeks ago we were given access to the new luxury SUV by the people who created it at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) HQ in Gaydon, England.

We will have to wait a while for it as it will only go on sale in SA in the second half of 2022 when we will get both short and long wheelbase versions, the latter featuring seven seats for the first time in the Range Rover’s history.

There’s big news in terms of powertrains too, with SA getting a 3.0l diesel and a V8 petrol while a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version will arrive in 2023. A pure-electric Range Rover is set to join the line-up in 2024.

The headline here though is that the Range Rover will not have JLR’s usual 5.0l supercharged V8, but BMW’s 4.4 TwinPower turbo. It’s been fettled by the team at JLR, part of an engineering collaboration between the two automakers that has been going on for a few years, says Nick Rogers, director of engineering at JLR.

The new PHEV for the first time has an electric-only range of up to 100km. That’s impressive and means it will stay in electric mode long after models like the Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne have had to switch to their internal combustion engines. It can also stay in EV mode all the way up to 140km/h.