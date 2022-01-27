Peugeot’s Le Mans racer chosen as the most beautiful

The Peugeot 9X8 has won the grand prize for the most beautiful hypercar of the year at the 37th Festival Automobile International.

The 9X8, which was shown in 2021 is a brand new generation of competition car, is due to make its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2022. It incorporates all the contemporary aesthetic codes specific to the Peugeot brand: a sleek and structured flanks, a feline stance and fluid lines, as well as the three-clawed light signatures of the Lion.

The interior of the 9X8, a trademark sign of the brand’s design expertise, incorporates its specific i-Cockpit concept. The cockpit of the 9X8 has been created in its entirety to offer drivers a more ergonomic and intuitive experience.

“I am very proud to win this prize, which is an acknowledgment of the design and Peugeot sport teams’ work, who worked together on this project,” said Matthias Hossann, Peugeot’s director of design. “The quality of the exchanges with the Peugeot sport team was exceptional, both on a technical and human level,” he said.

Each year, the Grands Prix du Festival Automobile International rewards the most beautiful achievements in the automotive field. The architect, Jean-Michel Wilmotte, chairs a jury of experts from the car, fashion, culture and design worlds as well as the media.