Bugatti Bolide wins annual hypercar beauty contest

Many car brands are convinced they make the world’s most beautiful cars. The Festival Automobile International awards, held since 1985, seek to resolve this contentious issue.

A panel of 14 judges gathered to decide on the prettiest cars going into 2021, in 15 categories examined on aesthetics, form and design.

The categories stretch from the most beautiful show car, concept car, futuristic car and more.

Bugatti, maker of eloquently styled and fast cars, is in a celebratory mood after its Bolide won the “most beautiful hypercar” category.

The Bolide is the company’s experimental and ludicrously tantalising question about what happens if you take an ultra-lightweight chassis (1,240kg) and mate it to the company’s 8l quad turbo 16-cylinder powertrain that outputs 1,360kW and 1,850Nm of torque. The top speed has been calculated at well over 500km/h.