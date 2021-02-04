Life / Motoring

NEWS

Bugatti Bolide wins annual hypercar beauty contest

The French creation won the judges’ hearts with its aggressive yet sleek aesthetics

04 February 2021 - 05:07 Phuti Mpyane
The Bugatti Bolide was judged the most beautiful hypercar at the Festival Automobile International awards. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Bugatti Bolide was judged the most beautiful hypercar at the Festival Automobile International awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Many car brands are convinced they make the world’s most beautiful cars. The Festival Automobile International awards, held since 1985, seek to resolve this contentious issue.

A panel of 14 judges gathered to decide on the prettiest cars going into 2021, in 15 categories examined on aesthetics, form and design.

The categories stretch from the most beautiful show car, concept car, futuristic car and more.

Bugatti, maker of eloquently styled and fast cars, is in a celebratory mood after its Bolide won the “most beautiful hypercar” category.

The Bolide is the company’s experimental and ludicrously tantalising question about what happens if you take an ultra-lightweight chassis (1,240kg)  and mate it to the company’s 8l quad turbo 16-cylinder powertrain that outputs 1,360kW and 1,850Nm of torque. The top speed has been calculated at well over 500km/h.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has been voted the most beautiful car in 2021.
The Mercedes-Benz GLA has been voted the most beautiful car in 2021.

“We are extraordinarily proud that the Festival Automobile International judges were as enthusiastic about the design of the Bugatti Bolide as Bugatti fans all around the world,” said Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann. 

“My thanks go to the entire Bugatti team, who have once again demonstrated with this incredible car the full extent of their creativity and technological expertise.”

Other big winners at the 2021 awards include the Mercedes-Benz GLA, which took the overall Most Beautiful Car of 2021 title, followed by the Mazda MX-30, the company’s first fully electric car. Third spot on the podium was claimed by the new Opel Mokka E.

