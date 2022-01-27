Corolla Cross Hybrid impresses but is thirstier than expected

This past holiday season for me was one of those where, as the Bob Dylan song goes, “you ain’t goin’ nowhere!” In light of this, I looked forward to tootling around Joburg and environs in ever-diminishing traffic while most people headed for what they hoped were sunny climes in the coastal regions.

The Hybrid version of the newly-introduced Toyota Corolla Cross was offered to me as holiday ride, and I must say it fit the bill perfectly. Hybrids of the Toyota ilk are in their element in urban environs, perhaps less so on long inter-city hauls, and so I set about watching that energy display on the infotainment display like a hawk, while appreciating the fine package that makes up the Corolla Cross in general.

Some years ago I spent almost 12 months with a Toyota Prius on a long-term test, and having lived with the Corolla Cross for two weeks it came as no surprise to discover that the powertrain in this new Hybrid model, now produced at Toyota’s plant outside Durban, is almost pure Prius.

This means it has a 1.8l petrol engine coupled to an electric motor which operate either in tandem or on their own to feed power through a CVT gearbox to the front wheels. The total power output for the combined engines is 90kW. The torque figures for both engines are listed independently as 142Nm for the petrol motor plus 163Nm from the electric engine.

Toyota claims a rather exceptional overall fuel consumption figure of 4.3l/100km for the Corolla Cross Hybrid, and I was keen to see whether this would be realisable in real-world terms.

When I took delivery of the car the average fuel consumption read out was 6.2l/100km, and as I wasn’t in any kind of hurry in the days leading up to Christmas and on to January 10 in this new year, I was looking forward to achieving a figure close to the manufacturer’s claims.

When you start the Corolla Cross Hybrid, there is no immediate reaction from the engine compartment, as the car operates on electric-only mode at idle and at very low speeds. This remained a bit disconcerting throughout my period with the car, as I am used to an engine noise, but the aura of complete quiet was also strangely satisfying. You know you are doing your bit for the planet’s atmosphere, at least during the start-up phase. And once on the move, well, the particular 1.8l engine fitted is profiled very much towards the economy end of the spectrum.

Like the engine used in all the Prius cars that have gone on sale here, this engine is a so-called Atkinson Cycle engine. This means that, unlike performance-orientated engines, the intake valves on each compression stroke remain open for a longer period and thus feeds some of the intake charge back into the manifold area. This charge is then recycled on the next combustion cycle for reintroduction into the engine on the following inlet stroke.