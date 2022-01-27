Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: A young man takes his love of cycling to the world Andrew Gold has transformed a youthful passion into a business with a global tread B L Premium

As a kid growing up in Cape Town, Andrew Gold fell in love with cycling while riding his BMX around the streets of his hometown. It was, as most childhood loves are, a simple and pure one.

Gold’s love would become a passion that would eventually become a business that this week took a huge step on to the global cycling stage. It was announced that Gold’s Ciovita brand would be the official technical apparel partner for the global Epic Series of mountain bike stage races, which has the Absa Cape Epic, regarded as the Tour de France of mountain bike races, as its flagship. ..