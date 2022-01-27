Life / Motoring

NEWS

Renault and Nissan have big plans for e-cars

The alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi, will build five common platforms for electric vehicles

27 January 2022 - 12:52 Tim Kelly
The three partners will build a combined EV line-up of 35 vehicles by 2030. Picture: REUTERS
The three partners will build a combined EV line-up of 35 vehicles by 2030. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Renault and Nissan will work more closely together to make electric cars, they said on Thursday, detailing their plans to spend €23bn (R394bn) on the transition to cleaner vehicles over the next five years. 

The two-decade old alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, said it would increase the number of common platforms for electric vehicles (EV) to five from four.

They will be used to build a combined EV line-up of 35 vehicles by 2030, the companies said in a press release.

They also said that by 2026 four fifths of all their models would share common platforms, compared with 60% now.

"The alliance remains a powerful partnership. We benefit from shared experience and expertise," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

The commitment to pool resources comes as the three companies face growing competition from bigger carmakers with deeper pockets, such as Toyota, which in December pledged to spend $70bn to electrify its fleet, as well as EV specialists such as Tesla Inc.

Now the world's most valuable vehiclemaker, Tesla forecast on Wednesday its deliveries in 2022 would grow 50% year on year.

The money promised by Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors on Thursday comes from funding they announced last year.

Nissan said in November it would spend ¥2-trillion (R270bn) over five years to accelerate vehicle electrification, including on EVs and hybrid petrol-electric cars.

In June, Renault unveiled a five-year €10bn EV strategy with a plan to launch 10 models and to have EVs account for 90% of all models by 2030.

Holding their alliance together is a cross-shareholding relationship, with Renault owning 43.4% of Nissan, which in turn has a 15% non-voting stake in the French car company and a third of Mitsubishi Motors' stock.

Reuters

Europe’s top carmakers count cost of chip crunch

Semiconductor chip shortage costs Volkswagen and Stellantis 1.4 million vehicles in lost production in third quarter
Life
2 months ago

Nissan unveils $18bn electrification push

Japanese carmaker will launch 23 electrified vehicles by 2030 and wants to reduce lithium-ion battery costs by 65% within eight years
Companies
1 month ago

Alleged Carlos Ghosn accomplice Kelly should be acquitted, court told

Former Nissan director had no knowledge of plans to repay former chair for reduced income, lawyer says
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is specialty instant coffee any better than ...
Life
2.
BOOK REVIEW: Outa sizes up SA’s sham of a ...
Life / Books
3.
VW Polo drivers cause most fatal crashes in SA, ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Volvo’s first electric car goes on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Audi S3 leaves you stirred, not shaken
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

VW Polo drivers cause most fatal crashes in SA, says study

Life / Motoring

Bentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025

Life / Motoring

SA reaches production milestone of 100,000 VW Polo Vivo cars

Life / Motoring

Corolla Cross Hybrid impresses but is thirstier than expected

Life / Motoring

Volvo’s first electric car goes on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

WATCH | Slovak flying car certified to fly

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.