ROAD SAFETY VW Polo drivers cause most fatal crashes in SA, says study Quantum taxis cause third-highest number of deaths despite there being far fewer of them on the roads

Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum are the vehicle models mostly involved in fatal crashes in SA and account for the highest number speed infringement fines issued, a study conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has revealed.

The study, titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context, analysed fatal crash data from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021, a period of 3.8 years. It also analysed Aarto speed infringement data from January 1 2019 to June 20 2021, a period of 2.5 years...