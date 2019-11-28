Toyota reveals plug-in hybrid Rav4 at LA Auto Show

Toyota’s Rav4 has more power and bad-boy looks with the arrival of the Prime, a hybrid performance model that was revealed at this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show.

Headline figures are 225kW with a projected 5.8 second dash from standstill to 100km/h. It generates that output through a plug-in-charge petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain which also enables a range of about 62km on pure electric drive.

The paddle shifters can be downshifted to increase regenerative braking and this gives the vehicle an estimated 2.6l/100km average fuel consumption.

More tech that assists low fuel sipping habits is Predictive Efficient Drive. It uses the navigation system to monitor road features such as hills and stop lights and learns driver patterns to optimise hybrid battery charging and discharging operations.

The model is expected to launch overseas in 2021 and will be available in SE and XSE grades.