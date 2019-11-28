LA AUTO SHOW
Toyota reveals plug-in hybrid Rav4 at LA Auto Show
This is Toyota’s SUV at its sportiest yet still kind to the environment
Toyota’s Rav4 has more power and bad-boy looks with the arrival of the Prime, a hybrid performance model that was revealed at this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show.
Headline figures are 225kW with a projected 5.8 second dash from standstill to 100km/h. It generates that output through a plug-in-charge petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain which also enables a range of about 62km on pure electric drive.
The paddle shifters can be downshifted to increase regenerative braking and this gives the vehicle an estimated 2.6l/100km average fuel consumption.
More tech that assists low fuel sipping habits is Predictive Efficient Drive. It uses the navigation system to monitor road features such as hills and stop lights and learns driver patterns to optimise hybrid battery charging and discharging operations.
The model is expected to launch overseas in 2021 and will be available in SE and XSE grades.
Toyota says its features an advanced electronic all-wheel drive system and a sport-tuned suspension with an electric motor that powers the rear wheels if the situation calls for it.
THE XSE PRIME VERSION HAS A TWO-TONE EXTERIOR PAINT SCHEME PAIRING A BLACK ROOF WITH SELECT COLOURS
The electric motor also engages on acceleration startup and in reduced-traction conditions.
The sporty Rav4 Prime SE gets 18-inch painted and machined alloy wheels, an exclusive front grille design and front lower spoiler, piano black exterior accents and a painted grille/diffuser.
The XSE Prime version has a two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colours, including a new Supersonic Red option, 19-inch alloy wheels, vertical LED accent lights and the option of an Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS).
The roomy interior gets SofTex synthetic leather seat surfaces, wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting, auto-dimming rear-view mirror with integrated garage door opener and a nine inch touchscreen and a standard Audio Plus system.
A further package introduces a Premium Audio option with Dynamic Navigation, a JBL speaker system, perforated and ventilated SofTex front and rear seats, head-up display, panoramic moonroof, digital rear-view mirror, a SmartKey system, kick-type power rear liftgate and Bird's Eye View Monitor.
Tantalising indeed but Toyota SA says this model has not been confirmed for the local market.