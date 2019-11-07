New Audi Q3 raises its game

The new, second-generation Audi Q3 looks distinctly more aggressive and self assured with its giant new grille that looks almost big enough to swallow other cars whole.

It’s the same grille as used on the striking new Q8, with body contours that are inspired by Audi’s quattro cars of the past and make the vehicle seem wider. The previous Q3 looks quite meek and banal by comparison, and for those wishing to make a bold styling statement in the medium SUV class the new version certainly does the trick.

Beneath that more eye-catching sheetmetal is a vehicle that’s grown in almost all dimensions, including a generous 96mm increase in overall length and 77mm in wheelbase for better knee room.

There’s enough space inside this midsized SUV to make you question whether you really need a larger Audi like the Q5 or Q7 as a family car, unless you require the Q7’s extra pair of seats.

Two or three adults will fit quite comfortably into the Q3’s rear, and the three-way split back seats individually have slide and tilt adjustments so that the boot can be expanded from 530l to 675l. That’s very roomy (though there’s just a space-saver spare tyre under the floor) and the optional electric tailgate can be opened and closed at a button-press or with a swipe of your foot.