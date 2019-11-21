Can you use an electric vehicle for your holidays?

A few days before the SA Fuel Economy Tour took place last week to find the country’s most fuel-efficient cars, we undertook an economy tour of a different kind by driving an electric car from Joburg to Durban and back, without using a drop of fuel.

The fact that Electric Vehicles (EVs) are the future is being bombarded at us from almost every automotive quarter, and while many people might see this as some far-off eventuality for our grandchildren, for early adopters that future has already arrived.

The Jaguar I-Pace luxury SUV recently became the third fully-electric vehicle to go on sale in SA after the Nissan Leaf and BMW i3. The handful of early adopters who bought the Leaf and i3 were content to use them as short-hop city commuters but Jaguar changed the game, first by the I-Pace having a much longer range than those cars, and second by installing a nationwide charging network.

Jaguar Land Rover SA, in conjunction with a company called Grid Cars, has set up the Powerway, a series of charging stations along the N3 between Gauteng and Durban and the N1 between Gauteng and Cape Town. The majority are 60kWh DC fast chargers, which take about 20 minutes to charge an EV with 100km of range.

I-Pace owners use an RFID card to activate the charging station and manage electricity billing to the cars. Cards can be credited with EFT payments, much like cellphone airtime top-ups.

From its 400km-plus urban range it’s clear that the Jaguar I-Pace can be comfortably used as a daily commuter. People with a daily round trip of less than 80km can drive it all week without recharging it. When it does need Eskom, it takes about 12 hours to fully charge at a R25,000 wall box that you can optionally have installed at your home, or about 48 hours at a regular wall socket.