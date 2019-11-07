Hot-performing Hyundai i30 N is confirmed for SA

Hyundai has confirmed that its high-performance i30 N will be launched in SA in January to light up the hot-hatch wars.

With 202kW and 353Nm from its turbocharged 2.0l petrol engine, the i30 N will directly take on the Renault Megane RS 280 Lux (205kW/390Nm) while outgunning the VW Golf GTI’s 169kW and 350Nm.

The i30 N will be the first real high-performance car from the Korean stable to reach local soil and will be sold from a selected network of 15 Hyundai dealers with specialist training in the car, although all Hyundai dealers will be able to service it.

The five-door i30 N hatch is the first product from Hyundai’s high-performance N division and the N badge has featured on Hyundai’s i20 world rally car for several years. Hyundai has also built a track racing version of the i30N which currently lies second in this year’s FIA World Touring Car Cup.

This is Hyundai’s first attempt at taking on the hot-hatch establishment so it spent a lot of time testing and honing the i30 N at the famed Nurburgring Nordschleife to get things right.

To ensure it has a nimble chassis to match its straight-line acceleration, the hot Hyundai is equipped with computer-controlled suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential, while launch control helps it to sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.1 seconds. Top speed is 250km/h.

One of the i30 N’s most exciting features is its N Grin Control System, so named after the contented ‘grin’ drivers experience as they drive it, says Hyundai. It provides five distinctive drive modes to match their mood, including Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom settings, selected with a flick of the two dedicated buttons on the steering wheel.