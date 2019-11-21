Kwid gets a midlife upgrade

There’s no change in dimensions as it’s a facelift rather an all-new car, but with more than 20 aspects of refinement from the old car. The important ones are a fairly sensibly laid out dash with a new digital cluster, a new steering wheel, a MediaNav multi-media system running through a larger 20.32cm touchscreen display and a few more items. Bluetooth, Apple Carplay and Android Auto are available in the higher models, while ABS brakes and a pair of airbags are standard across the range.

The car has many storage nooks for loose oddments and drinks holders and the cubby is one of the biggest I’ve seen in any car. But one annoyance in the top-range Climber that I drove are the powered window buttons which aren’t on the expected location on the doors but planted on the main dash area alongside many other buttons.

Tall adults will find the Kwid suitably roomy as there’s enough head, leg and shoulder room. According to Renault, the boot capacity has marginally decreased to 279l from the 300l of the old car due to a newly designed rear axle.

Rear visibility is also good and the Kwid’s relatively square shape helps with ease of parking. Top models also get a rear parking camera and sensors.

Only one engine is offered: a gruff sounding 1.0l, 3-cylinder which can be paired to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual gearbox.