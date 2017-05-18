VW’s satisfying Passat sedan slips under radar

Over the 12 months or so, the model spent a great deal of its time in the urban jungle, contending with the traffic, kamikaze taxis and even inclement weather as attested to by our rally stage exploits on our way to a media event on the outskirts of Tshwane a few weeks ago. It was, admittedly, not the ideal road conditions for the model, nor for anything this side of a Tiguan in terms of ground clearance, but the Passat took it in its stride and emerged on the other side (albeit caked in red mud), victorious and much to the driver’s delight.

There were a few maladies along the way such as the instrument cluster that decided to crash and scramble the display and we also encountered a sunroof rattle that we have not been able to have looked into.

However, the positives have definitely outweighed the negatives with items such as the rear booster seat that is ideal for toddlers. There was also the lap timer (yes, a tad out of place here), the eco coach and the seat massaging. We discovered many features not offered elsewhere in this segment.

In April we took it on a longer sojourn to KwaZulu-Natal and we came away impressed by its commendable comfort levels and low fuel consumption figures. The latter is something that one would not associate with a petrol-fuelled, mid-sized sedan, but it worked well in this instance. This can also be attributed to the seven-speed DSG gearbox which is superb at doing its smooth, imperceptible gear-swapping duties.