LONG-TERM FLEET
VW’s satisfying Passat sedan slips under radar
Our long-term Volkswagen Passat has proven to be a particularly plush proposition, but this month we sadly bid it farewell
Our time with the Volkswagen Passat has sadly drawn to a close and as we fondly look back at the year that was, we remain impressed by the premium finishes, the polished drive and the acres of space afforded by this unsung sedan.
Over the 12 months or so, the model spent a great deal of its time in the urban jungle, contending with the traffic, kamikaze taxis and even inclement weather as attested to by our rally stage exploits on our way to a media event on the outskirts of Tshwane a few weeks ago. It was, admittedly, not the ideal road conditions for the model, nor for anything this side of a Tiguan in terms of ground clearance, but the Passat took it in its stride and emerged on the other side (albeit caked in red mud), victorious and much to the driver’s delight.
There were a few maladies along the way such as the instrument cluster that decided to crash and scramble the display and we also encountered a sunroof rattle that we have not been able to have looked into.
However, the positives have definitely outweighed the negatives with items such as the rear booster seat that is ideal for toddlers. There was also the lap timer (yes, a tad out of place here), the eco coach and the seat massaging. We discovered many features not offered elsewhere in this segment.
In April we took it on a longer sojourn to KwaZulu-Natal and we came away impressed by its commendable comfort levels and low fuel consumption figures. The latter is something that one would not associate with a petrol-fuelled, mid-sized sedan, but it worked well in this instance. This can also be attributed to the seven-speed DSG gearbox which is superb at doing its smooth, imperceptible gear-swapping duties.
There is now a TDI variant of the model available that is said to offer even lower fuel consumption figures, but the 1.8l TSI engine in our long-term test car was quite remarkable, although sadly it is no longer available in the range. This is largely due to the company rationalising its line-up locally as it has a 1.4l TSI kicking off the range, while the 2.0l TSI sits at the top. Meanwhile the 2.0 TDI is the fuel miser for those who rank fuel economy highly.
The only big change to the model range is the trim levels that are now available in either Luxury or Executive.
We revelled in the model’s plushness and it being an easy vehicle to live with daily. We found it even manages to ride much better than some of the German triumvirate of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
It is surprising that despite all these merits, many will still opt for the aforementioned Germans instead. It remains a great pity that a vehicle of the Passat’s disposition still manages to go under the radar, but the model’s styling means it does swivel some heads in traffic.
If you are looking for a quality, well-appointed sedan then the Passat is it. The past year again proved badge snobbery means vehicles like this one will remain undiscovered gems for many. For those in the know looking past the badge and scratching below the surface could prove a fruitful discovery.
Each generation of the Passat has brought with it new levels of refinement and technology and the latest model continues on this trajectory.
Sadly for the Motor News team we are bidding farewell to a vehicle that delivered on the promise of a spacious, feature-rich, thrifty and accomplished quality product in the Passat.
If you are looking for a model with these merits, but are not willing to pay an arm and a leg while ticking the options boxes in other, more popular premium German models, then the Passat is your go-to sedan. It comes highly recommended by the team.
