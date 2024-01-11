Five things to watch this week
Coming of age in Brisbane, a dissection of class, a police procedural in Belfast, an intelligent romance and a murder case reopened
BOY SWALLOWS UNIVERSE — NETFLIX
Based on the novel by Trent Dalton, this energetic Australian series swings between heartbreak and happiness in its retelling of the story of 13-year-old Eli, whose life on the margins of lower-class Brisbane is full of eccentric, dangerous characters and obstacles that he must navigate to keep his family afloat. Darkly humoured and true to the vignette style of its source material, it’s a sometimes uneven but is often smartly realised comedy drama with a strong sense of the time and place in which its set, which offers plenty of memorable moments and strong performances and a refreshing lack of judgment on its seedy characters and their morally dubious actions...
