Five things to watch this weekend

Nuovo Olimpo — Netflix
Turkish-born, Italian-based director Ferzan Özpetek made his name as a director of solid gay-themed relationship dramas and his latest is a deeply personal one that sets its aching love story against the ghostly backdrop of a cinema in 1970s Rome. Two 25-year-olds first set eyes on each other on a film set in 1978, before their paths cross again at the Nuovo Olimpo movie theatre which screens arthouse classics and is a popular meeting place for young gay men. The young lovers consummate their attraction but fate intervenes as angry protests engulf the Italian capital and split them apart for decades. We watch their separate lives unfold and wait to see if they’ll ever see each other again.
A love letter to cinema and the influence a shared passion for movies had on the development of the breakout star directors of the Korean movie industry. This documentary tells the story of the rise of film clubs on South Korean university campuses in the 1990s and their influence on a new generation of wannabe directors who change the face of the nation’s cinema, become international superstars and — in the case of young film fanatic Bong Joon-Ho — Oscar winners.
Pain Hustlers — Netflix
David Yates directs Emily Blunt, Andy Garcia and Chris Evans in this uneven entry into the burgeoning, opioid epidemic-inspired drama genre. It’s an attempt at black laughter in the face of terrible misery in which Blunt plays a struggling single mother who finds purpose in pushing dangerously addictive pharmaceuticals for a company run by Garcia’s deranged, profiteering megalomaniac. Though the actors do their best to bring some depth to the characters, the story and tone suffer from a lack of focus that’s ultimately hard to ignore.
The Enfield Poltergeist — Apple TV +
Nothing like a bit of “true story” supernatural horror to get you in the mood for Halloween and this docuseries offers plenty of chills. It investigates the famous case of the Enfield Poltergeist, which allegedly terrorised the inhabitants of a London council house in the 1970s. Featuring spooky recordings made at the time, re-enactments and interviews with those who experienced the strange goings on and those who investigated it, this solid piece of paranormal creepiness should scare the bejesus out of you.
What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 — Disney Plus
The cast of everyone’s favourite Staten Island vampire mockumentary comedy series returns for plenty of supernatural irreverence and heartfelt fun that continue to make it one of recent television’s most consistently rewarding comedy shows.
