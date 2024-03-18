Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Cheers to cutting down on your alcohol intake
Despite your best efforts in the gym, and cutting sugar and processed foods, regular consumption of hollow calories in alcohol can block weight loss
18 March 2024 - 05:00
I am a man in my mid-40s and have been trying to lose fat since the start of the year. I have not missed any training sessions, and have cut out all sugar and processed food. I don’t have any cheat meals, just a few neat whiskeys on the rocks in the evenings. I am stubbornly holding onto my belly and love handles. Please help.
You have answered your own question. However, it would appear that despite knowing what the most likely culprit is, you are hoping for a more palatable solution to your problem. As always, the Water Cooler is here to disappoint...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.