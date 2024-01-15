Devlin Brown at the watercooler: New year, new you — if you stick with it
15 January 2024 - 05:00
Gym is so busy after work I can’t get near any equipment and I am wondering: how long until the New Year resolutions fade, giving me space to train?
Some gyms are uncomfortably busy during peak hours at any time of the year, making the New Year’s peak exceedingly uncomfortable. We agree — there is nothing worse than going to a gym and feeling as though you are at a Black Friday rush and the prize is the squat rack...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.