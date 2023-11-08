Sometimes plan B has more to offer
An impassable river results in a circuitous route home, and a visit to Addo Elephant National Park
I’m off to collect my long-time adventure partner Lionel Williams, better known as Tau (Setswana for lion), from Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha. Having started in Bot River, this is an airport pickup of note (674km), but, then again, I once collected him in Upington.
Then, as now, we’re on a madcap mission to tick off some adventurous back road routes in the wilds. Based in a Jeffreys Bay timeshare resort, our plan is to drive the sumptuous SUV I’ve borrowed via the gravel Elands River Road from Patensie to the Antoniesberg Pass, en route to the Grootrivierspoort, across the river of the same name, and then to make our way along the “T2” scenic route (outside Steytlerville) into the western side of the Baviaanskloof...
