Hot local property developments that should be on your radar
Want to know more about the billion-rand new builds going up in Cape Town or KZN’s newest mixed-use property and lifestyle development? Everything Property has got you covered
Whether you're a homeowner, a first-time homebuyer, an investor or a property professional, Everythingproperty.co.za is your go-to for all the latest property and related lifestyle news.
This expertly curated property portal is home to digital editions of the fortnightly Business Day HomeFront and Sunday Times Neighbourhood magazines.
In these publications, you’ll find must-read articles about hot property developments that should be on your radar. This includes:
The billion-rand new builds going up in Cape Town's CBD
A total of 22 buildings are rising into the Mother City skyline, with eight being residential developments.
The units in these developments are kitted out in top-of-the range fixtures and fittings and offer future residents all kinds of amenities and services that will be conveniently available, most at the press of a button. Flexible leasing options make these properties especially sought-after, targeting a new market of nomads and travellers.
Click here to find out which exciting new developments are going up and what they have to offer.
Tropicana, a swanky new apart hotel that’s making waves on Sea Point’s shore
The eye-catching design of Tropicana, Signatura’s new build in Sea Point, Cape Town will stop you in your tracks, it’s that striking. Going up next to the old fire station in Kloof Road, this full-service apartment hotel will comprise 54 self-catering apartments ranging in size from 25m² (bachelor studios) to 39m² (one-bedroom suites).
Click here to see why you would want to linger at Tropicana, for a little while or a little longer.
Weston, KZN's huge new mixed-use development
Durban’s outer west welcomes Westown, a new mixed-use property and lifestyle development that has just launched its first phase: Westown Square.
A world-class retail experience, Westown Square has an open-air high street designed with community and convenience at heart.
Click here to find out more about Westown and the positive affect it will have on the region.
This article was sponsored by Everything Property.