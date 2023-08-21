What About the Boys? project shifts male attitudes
21 August 2023 - 05:00
What About the Boys? is an innovative project designed to address the problems boys and men face that are behind some of the high rates of crime in SA, including gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
The programme goes into schools in rural and underprivileged areas, and having reached about 30,000 boys since inception in July last year, now boasts a movie...
