Introduce your child to the enchanting world of books

Do you remember the first book that entranced you as a child? How about the first character that instantly caught your eye amid its pages? Meeting that special character through words, enlivened by blots of inks and strokes of paint, may have even prompted you to exclaim, “Mom, that's just like me!” or “Dad, look!” at story time.

To help today's kids experience that same magic and bank a cherished memory that'll change their little worlds forever, Exclusive Books has declared July as Children's Month.

The bookseller will be hosting fun, character-centric children's events throughout the month, and has brought its range of children’s titles to the front of its stores.

There's something to pick and choose for every story time, and to appeal to every imagination, in this extensive collection — whether it's an adventure aboard a flying saucer, stepping through a wardrobe into a snowy forest, chatting to Charlotte in her web, or rhyming in verse with a rather large cat in a striped red and white hat.