Introduce your child to the enchanting world of books
There's a title to pick and choose for every story time, and to appeal to every imagination, at Exclusive Books
Do you remember the first book that entranced you as a child? How about the first character that instantly caught your eye amid its pages? Meeting that special character through words, enlivened by blots of inks and strokes of paint, may have even prompted you to exclaim, “Mom, that's just like me!” or “Dad, look!” at story time.
To help today's kids experience that same magic and bank a cherished memory that'll change their little worlds forever, Exclusive Books has declared July as Children's Month.
The bookseller will be hosting fun, character-centric children's events throughout the month, and has brought its range of children’s titles to the front of its stores.
There's something to pick and choose for every story time, and to appeal to every imagination, in this extensive collection — whether it's an adventure aboard a flying saucer, stepping through a wardrobe into a snowy forest, chatting to Charlotte in her web, or rhyming in verse with a rather large cat in a striped red and white hat.
Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joyBatya Bricker, Exclusive Books' GM of marketing, loyalty and procurement
of reading and discover the superpowers hidden within books
To celebrate Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, Exclusive Books has also partnered with the popular local soapie, 7de Laan, to donate a library of books to a school in the south of Johannesburg.
“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy of reading and discover the superpowers hidden within books. This partnership with 7de Laan will allow us to reach even more young readers and ignite their passion for lifelong learning,” says Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books' GM of marketing, loyalty and procurement.
“This collaborative effort aims to encourage children to embrace the joy and transformative power of reading,” adds Frances Maposa, 7de Laan line producer. “By fostering literacy skills and nurturing imagination, reading empowers young learners to overcome obstacles, dream big and develop into confident individuals.”
Children's Month sits snug in the middle of the school holidays, making it the perfect opportunity to take your little one on a memorable journey through the enchanting world of books.
This article was sponsored by Exclusive Books.