November 5 — Thousands of protesters march during the “Britain Is Broken” rally, organised by The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, against the rising cost of living, in London, Britain. The government says no options are off the table as ministers seek £50bn of spending cuts and tax rises to stabilise Britain’s public finances.

Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFF/BLOOMBERG
November 6 — Conference attendees sit at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion on the first day of the COP27 climate conference on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Bloomberg reports that the talks began with a breakthrough agreement to discuss who pays for damages caused by increasingly extreme weather events — an issue that had exposed splits between rich and poor nations.

Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
November 6 — Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate his re-election at “Carnalula”,  in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Picture: WAGNER WEIER/GETTY IMAGES
November 7 — Migrants on the rescue ship Geo Barents hold banners after Italy barred them from leaving the vessel, in the port of Catania, Italy.

Picture: ANTONIO PARRINELLO/REUTERS
November 7 — People in traditional Bavarian costumes ride in a wooden carriage on the way to a chapel after a drink of schnapps, during the annual Leonhardi Ritt processions in Bad Toelz, Germany.

Picture: LUKAS BARTH/REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
November 7 — Demonstrators attend a protest in support of Iranian women and against the death of Mahsa Amini, near the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Bloomberg cites human rights groups as saying that at least 17 people have been killed in Iran since Friday.

Picture: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS
November 7Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Maryland and best-selling author Wes Moore, salutes at an event in Bowie, Maryland, the US. Moore went on to make history as Maryland’s first black governor, in the 2022 US midterm elections. 

Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
November 8 — Michigan voters cast their ballots at Louis Pasteur Elementary School on midterm election day in Detroit on Tuesday. Control of the House of Representatives and Senate, and with them the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda, is up for grabs.

Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
November 8 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the COP27 climate conference via video feed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “There can be no effective climate policy without the peace,” he said, highlighting the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global energy supplies, food prices and Ukraine’s forests.

Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
November 8 — Yuliia Zaika, a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl, holds her cat, Marsyk, outside a relative’s destroyed house in the village of Moshchun near Kyiv, Ukraine.

Picture: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS
November 9 — People place roses on the day of a memorial ceremony marking the 33rd anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany.

Picture: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
November 9 — People walk past damaged buildings in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Borodyanka was hit particularly hard by Russian air strikes in the first few weeks of the invasion.

Picture: ED RAM/GETTY IMAGES
November 9 — Police officers remove a man from a street, as  climate activists block a highway to highlight the need to combat the climate crisis, in Rome, Italy. Meanwhile, African activists demonstrated at COP27 in favour of compensation from rich countries to poor countries disproportionately affected by climate change.

Picture: YARA NARDI/REUTERS
November 9 — Kenya’s President William Ruto shakes hands with counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa after holding talks during his visit, at State House in Nairobi, Kenya.

Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS
November 10 — Members of the Public Servants Association, one of SA’s largest public sector unions, walk past the statue of former president Nelson Mandela in Cape Town on Thursday as they take part in a one-day strike amid a pay dispute with the government.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
November 11 — The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated with poppies at dawn to mark Remembrance Day, in Sydney, Australia. The memorial day has been  observed in many Commonwealth member states since the end of World War 1.

Picture: JAIMI JOY/REUTERS
