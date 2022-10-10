The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
New alliances are being formed with established players in the industry to generate up to 6,000MW
SA’s climate finance team head Daniel Mminele joins SA’s top-level delegation to attend annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Bruce Cleaver will become a new co-chair of the group in 2023
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Thick smoke rose from city centre after it was rocked by several loud explosions, witnesses said
Burundian becomes the first player in SA professional football history to score three goals from the spot
Even if we’re not all quiet quitting, lying flat or joining the Great Resignation, these 'movements' send a signal about work
Q: I told my personal trainer I want to do a 28-day blitz diet as I can’t see the results I want and she scolded me like an angry parent. How long does it really take to see results from an exercise programme?
A: If patience is a virtue then we live in the era of iniquity — compounded and accelerated by our addiction to instant messaging and social media. No, The Water Cooler does not dispense reactionary conservatism. It’s the home of realism...
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How long does it take to see results?
Asking how long results take is like asking, how long is a piece of string? It’s the wrong question
