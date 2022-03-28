Sync your watches: the countdown to Watches and Wonders 2022 has begun

Attendees will have the enviable opportunity to get hands-on with new products and attend fascinating panel discussions. They’ll also be able to visit the lab, a space dedicated to highlighting the latest technological and sustainable innovations in the world of watches and jewels.

Follow all the action online

Even if you can’t jet off to attend this international event in person, you won’t have to miss any of the action: there's a digital programme of daily updates that'll be broadcast live on the Watches and Wonders website and YouTube channel, with replays available on the same platforms.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

The Morning Show: daily at 8am CET (9am SA time)

Presented by renowned business journalist Olivia Chang, and featuring conversations between brand leaders and industry experts, this show will keep you informed about the news and trends coming out of this year’s event.

The Late Show: daily at 7pm CET (8pm SA time)

Hosted by Chang, this show will recap daily highlights, provide summaries of keynote addresses, and feature different guests who’ll share their favourite discoveries from the event thus far.

Sustainability in the spotlight: daily at 1pm CET (2pm SA time)

Featuring experts and influential personalities, these 45-minute panel discussions will explore the hot topic of sustainable development in the watchmaking industry, with a focus on topics such as transparency, responsible sourcing, innovation and the circular economy.

This article was published in partnership with Watches and Wonders.