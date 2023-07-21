Business Day TV spoke to Business Times Reporter, Dineo Faku
21 July 2023 - 16:49
Picture: 123RF
BEE is scornfully referred to as a tick box exercise. The Sanlam 2023 Transformation Gauge has affirmed this, with its finding that BEE scorecards are not reflective of true transformation on the ground. Business Day TV spoke to Business Times Reporter, Dineo Faku, about economic transformation in SAfrica in light of the findings of the report.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Assessing economic transformation in SA
