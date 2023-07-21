Economy

WATCH: Assessing economic transformation in SA

Business Day TV spoke to Business Times Reporter, Dineo Faku

21 July 2023 - 16:49
BEE is scornfully referred to as a tick box exercise. The Sanlam 2023 Transformation Gauge has affirmed this, with its finding that BEE scorecards are not reflective of true transformation on the ground. Business Day TV spoke to Business Times Reporter, Dineo Faku, about economic transformation in SAfrica in light of the findings of the report.

