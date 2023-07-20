Economy

WATCH: Reserve Bank holds repo rate steady at 8.25%

Business Day TV spoke to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group

20 July 2023 - 21:10
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The Reserve Bank’s kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, for the first time since late 2021. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says this is not the end of the hiking cycle. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.

