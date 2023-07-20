WATCH: Reserve Bank holds repo rate steady at 8.25%
Business Day TV spoke to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
20 July 2023 - 21:10
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Reserve Bank’s kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, for the first time since late 2021. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says this is not the end of the hiking cycle. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
