Households in SA are less resilient than when Covid hit
Drop in the Altron FinTech index is an indicator that the economy is misfiring
20 July 2023 - 18:25
SA households were less resilient at the start of 2023, as they contended with inflation, high interest rates and load-shedding, than when the Covid-19 pandemic started to spread across the globe.
This is according to the latest Altron FinTech household resilience index (Afhri), which came in at a score of 108.1 in the first quarter of 2023, lower than in the same period in 2020. The index was down 2.6 points quarter on quarter and 1.9 year on year...
