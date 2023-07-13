Shock fall in mining output bad news for fiscus
Sharp falls in commodity prices are starting to weigh on sector profitability, while exports continue to suffer from rail constraints
13 July 2023 - 13:50
UPDATED 13 July 2023 - 17:35
SA mining output shocked in May, shrinking on an annual basis and defying market expectations of an increase, an indication that not only are the country’s production sectors reeling from persistent power cuts, sharp falls in commodity prices are starting to weigh on sector profitability and may deliver a hit to the fiscus.
Stats SA on Tuesday said SA mining production unexpectedly shrank 0.8% year on year in May. The decline follows an upwardly revised 3.2% the previous month and was far worse than the Reuters consensus expectation of a 1.4% increase...
