WATCH: Factory activity grows in May

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

11 July 2023 - 19:57
Picture: PAOLA CHIOMANTE/REUTERS

Manufacturing activity increased in May, marking a second successive annual gain in industrial activity. Output jumped by 2.5% year on year, mainly due to an uptick in manufacturers’ production of motor vehicles, parts and other transport equipment, as well as basic iron and steel. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

