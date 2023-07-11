Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
11 July 2023 - 19:57
Picture: PAOLA CHIOMANTE/REUTERS
Manufacturing activity increased in May, marking a second successive annual gain in industrial activity. Output jumped by 2.5% year on year, mainly due to an uptick in manufacturers’ production of motor vehicles, parts and other transport equipment, as well as basic iron and steel. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Factory activity grows in May
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.