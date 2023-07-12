Nedbank expects better grid performance will help stave off contraction
GDP is forecast to tick up but load-shedding and interest rates remain the biggest threats
Nedbank, one of SA’s four largest banks, expects the country’s economy to hold on to growth in the second quarter — albeit at very low levels — after Eskom’s better-than-expected grid performance in that period, which saw the power utility reduce the frequency and duration of power outages.
In a research report released on Wednesday, the bank said the improvement in Eskom’s energy availability factor to 60% in June from 53% earlier in the year — together with the recovery in domestic demand, supported by firmer consumer and government spending and continued growth in fixed investment — means the SA economy staved off a contraction and will possibly grow 0.3% in 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now