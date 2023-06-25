Economy

Better interest rate model may tend to support hawks

But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version

25 June 2023 - 20:04 Hilary Joffe

Enhancements to the model which the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) uses to guide its interest rate decisions could support a more hawkish way as it fights inflation, economists say. 

However, the committee is expected to continue using its discretion rather than following the model too closely. The Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version. ..

