Analysts say markets are generally unaffected by the aborted mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Curb on methane releases until 2030 would keep oil and gas sector on track to net-zero emissions
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
Enhancements to the model which the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) uses to guide its interest rate decisions could support a more hawkish way as it fights inflation, economists say.
However, the committee is expected to continue using its discretion rather than following the model too closely. The Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version. ..
Better interest rate model may tend to support hawks
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
