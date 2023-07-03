Russia and load-shedding push policy uncertainty index to record high

Conditions appear ripe for the bullion to extend its bounce from the $1,900 area, analyst says
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report has been condemned roundly as a whitewash
Electricity minister says interventions by the power utility and government are ‘beginning to show results’
Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
The fraud by a former manager went undetected for six years, costing the group more than R120m
Weak growth outlook has renewed uncertainty about public finances and risks of rising deficit and debt ratios
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
The minors have found refuge after fleeing the bombing and shelling from conflict areas, according to a parliamentary official
There are some things that are the same as they were in 2019, but some things aren’t
People who have lost weight wonder whether they will need to bear side effects or decades or risk relapse
SA’s diplomatic conflict with the US over its stance in the Russia- Ukraine war and the persistent, heavy load-shedding during most of the second quarter drove policy uncertainty to a record high, a survey shows.
The country’s policy uncertainty index rose to 76.2%, a new high since the index’s inception in 2016, according to a report by North-West University...
