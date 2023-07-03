Economy

Russia and load-shedding push policy uncertainty index to record high

03 July 2023 - 05:00 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s diplomatic conflict with the US over its stance in the Russia- Ukraine war and the persistent, heavy load-shedding during most of the second quarter drove policy uncertainty to a record high, a survey shows.

The country’s policy uncertainty index rose to 76.2%, a new high since the index’s inception in 2016, according to a report by North-West University...

