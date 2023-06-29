Economy

Producer prices ease for 10th month in a row

Nedbank senior economist Johannes Khosa says faster deceleration in inflation is encouraging

29 June 2023 - 13:25
UPDATED 29 June 2023 - 17:06

SA producer price inflation in May softened for a 10th straight month, reflecting the effects of lower fuel and food costs, Stats SA data shows.

Stats SA on Thursday said the producer price index (PPI) eased to 7.3% in May from 8.6% the previous month, matching market forecasts. It was the softest reading since August 2021, prompted by a slowdown in costs of coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products; metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment; and food products, beverages and tobacco products...

