Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
Wishful saying will not change the fact we will not deliver on all SDGs in time
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
Fifth instalment of franchise shows Indy is more a man of his time than a man for all seasons
SA producer price inflation in May softened for a 10th straight month, reflecting the effects of lower fuel and food costs, Stats SA data shows.
Stats SA on Thursday said the producer price index (PPI) eased to 7.3% in May from 8.6% the previous month, matching market forecasts. It was the softest reading since August 2021, prompted by a slowdown in costs of coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products; metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment; and food products, beverages and tobacco products...
Producer prices ease for 10th month in a row
Nedbank senior economist Johannes Khosa says faster deceleration in inflation is encouraging
