Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
With PPPFA scrapped, local content, ownership and job creation are threatened
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as plug-in hybrid for export
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Fed, ECB and Bank of England don't believe that rising rates will trigger recessions
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Load-shedding as well as high food and fuel prices are the main high-risk factors affecting consumer financial vulnerability in the first quarter of 2023, a survey shows.
This was followed by unemployment, political instability and corruption, and weak municipal service delivery, according to the Momentum-Unisa consumer financial vulnerability index, which registered 49.1 points in the first quarter, highlighting the dire state of consumer finances...
Consumers ‘more vulnerable’ than a year ago
