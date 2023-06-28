Economy

Consumers ‘more vulnerable’ than a year ago

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 19:22 Thuletho Zwane

Load-shedding as well as high food and fuel prices are the main high-risk factors affecting consumer financial vulnerability in the first quarter of 2023, a survey shows.

This was followed by unemployment, political instability and corruption, and weak municipal service delivery, according to the Momentum-Unisa consumer financial vulnerability index, which registered 49.1 points in the first quarter, highlighting the dire state of consumer finances...

