National / Labour

Unions appalled by ‘obscene’ 3% pay hike for public office bearers

Unions say public office bearers, including judges, MPs and traditional leaders, are living large and are not affected by rising costs

03 July 2023 - 13:10 Luyolo Mkentane
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire by disgruntled labour federations after he signed off on 3% wage increase for public office bearers (POBs) including judges, MPs and traditional leaders.

The POBs, including cabinet ministers and their deputies, are among the most highly paid officials in the country, taking home more than R1m per annum and enjoy perks including travel allowances, security and generators in their state-supplied housing, among others...

