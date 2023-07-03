Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
After six months of 2023, the aggregate market for all vehicles was 265,824 — 4.8% ahead of the 253,540 in June 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Canal+ now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
The islands feel financially neglected by the Scottish and British governments
Centre André Esterhuizen knows Aussie coach Eddie Jones is skilled at getting a team fired upfor a game
Limited-edition Benz is blinged-up and costs R4.7m
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire by disgruntled labour federations after he signed off on 3% wage increase for public office bearers (POBs) including judges, MPs and traditional leaders.
The POBs, including cabinet ministers and their deputies, are among the most highly paid officials in the country, taking home more than R1m per annum and enjoy perks including travel allowances, security and generators in their state-supplied housing, among others...
Unions appalled by ‘obscene’ 3% pay hike for public office bearers
Unions say public office bearers, including judges, MPs and traditional leaders, are living large and are not affected by rising costs
