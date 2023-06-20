Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle gauge slumps for fifth straight month

Despite Chinese demand concerns, expectations of a more assertive Fed and potential US crude stockpile reductions boost oil futures
Board vacancies should be filled to address accountability deficit
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Retailer has too many moving parts and is thus unlikely to be able to come up with a quick fix
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Countries should look to US’s zero-tolerance approach, Iata executive says
The SA Reserve Bank’s six-month indicator measuring economic performance slumped for a fifth consecutive month, indicating slowing economic activity as worsening load-shedding, volatile commodity prices and a challenging external environment continued to hamper business activity.
The loss in growth momentum can be seen in the Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, and contracted by 1% on a monthly basis in April following a 2% drop in the previous month...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle gauge slumps for fifth straight month
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says gauge could show an improvement later in the year
The SA Reserve Bank’s six-month indicator measuring economic performance slumped for a fifth consecutive month, indicating slowing economic activity as worsening load-shedding, volatile commodity prices and a challenging external environment continued to hamper business activity.
The loss in growth momentum can be seen in the Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, and contracted by 1% on a monthly basis in April following a 2% drop in the previous month...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.