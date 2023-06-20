Economy

Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle gauge slumps for fifth straight month

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says gauge could show an improvement later in the year

20 June 2023 - 12:11 Thuletho Zwane

The SA Reserve Bank’s six-month indicator measuring economic performance slumped for a fifth consecutive month, indicating slowing economic activity as worsening load-shedding, volatile commodity prices and a challenging external environment continued to hamper business activity.

The loss in growth momentum can be seen in the Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, and contracted by 1% on a monthly basis in April following a 2% drop in the previous month...

