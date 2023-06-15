Economy

WATCH: SA’s economy at a pivotal point

Business Day TV spoke to the Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for her views on Ramaphosa’s leadership in this economically crucial time

15 June 2023 - 15:43
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

At a time when SA’s economy is in tatters, President Cyril Ramaphosa is making his way to Moscow and Kyiv to try to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has left private business on home ground to lend government a helping hand. Business Day TV spoke to the the Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for her views on the situation.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

