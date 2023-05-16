Companies / Financial Services

TRADING UPDATE

Santam flags under-pressure disposable incomes

High inflation and interest rates have weakened consumers’ spending power, says SA’s biggest short-term insurer

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 23:55 Kabelo Khumalo

Santam, the country’s biggest short-term insurer, has flagged low economic growth, load-shedding and under-pressure disposable incomes as risks to insurance growth.

In its first-quarter trading update released on Tuesday, it said high inflation and interest rates had weakened consumers’ spending power...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.