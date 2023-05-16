Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Godongwana says wage hikes paint state in fiscal corner
Higher public sector wage bill and rising borrowing costs have put pressure on the budget
The macro-fiscal position presented in the February budget has changed “adversely and significantly” and the “risks into the future remain high”, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in parliament on Tuesday.
A major contributor to the change in the fiscal position was the higher-than-anticipated public sector wage increase agreed to with trade unions earlier this year. High inflation had also increased the government’s borrowing costs...
