Godongwana says wage hikes paint state in fiscal corner

Higher public sector wage bill and rising borrowing costs have put pressure on the budget

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 20:28 Linda Ensor

The macro-fiscal position presented in the February budget has changed “adversely and significantly” and the “risks into the future remain high”, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in parliament on Tuesday.

A major contributor to the change in the fiscal position was the higher-than-anticipated public sector wage increase agreed to with trade unions earlier this year. High inflation had also increased the government’s borrowing costs...

