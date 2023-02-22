National

Provinces and local government get more to alleviate financial pressure

Cost pressure has escalated in health, education and basic services

22 February 2023 - 15:47 Linda Ensor

National departments will be allocated R828.6bn in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, provinces will receive R695bn and local government will receive R164bn, according to the Budget Review.

Over the next three years, national department allocations will grow by an annual average of 0.9% reaching R877.9bn in 2025/2026, and provincial governments by 2.8% to R754.7bn. Direct allocations to municipalities will grow just above inflation at an average annual rate of 5.9% while indirect allocations will grow at an annual average rate of 4.3% with the total allocation to this sphere of government reaching R183.3bn in 2025/2026...

