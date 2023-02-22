The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in Parliament
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Data security concerns linger despite a deal to allow US inspections of Chinese New York-listed firms
The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Two women epitomise Russians’ dilemma: one is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin, the other has spent time in detention for protesting against the war in Ukraine
He is the ‘most decisive player in the world’, says coach Ancelotti
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
National departments will be allocated R828.6bn in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, provinces will receive R695bn and local government will receive R164bn, according to the Budget Review.
Over the next three years, national department allocations will grow by an annual average of 0.9% reaching R877.9bn in 2025/2026, and provincial governments by 2.8% to R754.7bn. Direct allocations to municipalities will grow just above inflation at an average annual rate of 5.9% while indirect allocations will grow at an annual average rate of 4.3% with the total allocation to this sphere of government reaching R183.3bn in 2025/2026...
Provinces and local government get more to alleviate financial pressure
Cost pressure has escalated in health, education and basic services
