New worry about inflation and interest rates weighs on market sentiment
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Extra money for health care announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana is insufficient to counter the effect of cuts announced in 2021
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Food services group says revenue in the six months to end-December exceeded the pre-Covid levels in all divisions and announces a hefty increase in its interim dividend
The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Iryna Filkina was killed in the first days of Russia’s invasion and was identified by the beautician who had given her a manicure
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
Revenue collection in the past year has remained strong, with total tax revenue R93.7bn higher than the estimate given in the 2022/2023 budget, according to the Budget Review, delivered on Wednesday afternoon.
Personal income tax collected in 2022/2023 is forecast at R601.6bn, up R13.7bn from the R597.9bn estimated at the time of the 2022/2023 budget...
Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023
But fuel levy revenue is expected to be about R10bn lower at R79bn due to the R10.5bn fuel levy relief given during the first half of 2022/2023
