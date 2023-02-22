New worry about inflation and interest rates weighs on market sentiment
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Extra money for health care announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana is insufficient to counter the effect of cuts announced in 2021
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Food services group says revenue in the six months to end-December exceeded the pre-Covid levels in all divisions and announces a hefty increase in its interim dividend
The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Iryna Filkina was killed in the first days of Russia’s invasion and was identified by the beautician who had given her a manicure
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
The government will provide Eskom with debt relief of R254bn over the next three years and will take over up to R70bn of the utility’s debt portfolio in 2025/2026.
One of the conditions imposed by the Treasury on the relief is that Eskom concessions all its coal-fired power stations after they have been resuscitated as recommended by an international consortium...
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Debt relief for Eskom, but with conditions
The debt relief is to be used to restructure the utility and ensure it can make the necessary investments to lessen the crippling load-shedding
