National

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Debt relief for Eskom, but with conditions

The debt relief is to be used to restructure the utility and ensure it can make the necessary investments to lessen the crippling load-shedding

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 14:03 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 22 February 2023 - 14:28

The government will provide Eskom with debt relief of R254bn over the next three years and will take over up to R70bn of the utility’s debt portfolio in 2025/2026.

One of the conditions imposed by the Treasury on the relief is that Eskom concessions all its coal-fired power stations after they have been resuscitated as recommended by an international consortium...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.