LETTER: George building tragedy

Buildings do not collapse unless there are huge design shortfalls or construction shortcuts

16 May 2024 - 17:30
Emergency services personnel search for workers trapped under rubble at the site of the collapsed building in George. Picture: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY
The George building collapse is a tragedy of a magnitude I think has never before been seen in the SA building industry.

I offer my sincere condolences to all the families involved and hope that the authorities act swiftly to bring those responsible to book with severe consequences, because, having been in the construction industry for more than 50 years, I know that buildings do not collapse like that unless there are huge design shortfalls or construction shortcuts.   

The aspect of this tragedy that I find disturbing is the fact that there seem to be so many unregistered foreign nationals on this site, which has made finding identities and relatives difficult for the heroic rescuers and authorities.

This is even more concerning in the light of our high unemployment numbers exceeding 30%, and the minister of labour and his department have to take full responsibility for allowing this serious situation to come about.

David Wantling
Cape Town

