National

Eskom debt package blocks expenditure on new generation

The debt-relief plan will run over three years and cover about 60% of Eskom’s existing debt

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 14:34 Denene Erasmus

As part of Treasury’s agreement with Eskom for the provision of R254bn in debt relief, the state-owned power utility will not be allowed to undertake any capital expenditure on new “greenfield generation projects” during the debt-relief period.

In addition, Eskom, Treasury and the department of public enterprises will design a mechanism to allow “extensive private participation” in the building of new transmission infrastructure...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.