However, in the original Arabic form, the phrase translates directly as, “From the water to the water, Palestine will be Arab”. That sounds like a clarion call for ethnic cleansing to me.
Clive Sindelman Sandton
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Slogan is a call for ethnic cleansing
Mia Swart does not give the original Arabic form of the ‘river to the sea’ chant
Mia Swart claims that the phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is not inherently hateful (“Few university administrators truly honour academic freedom”, May 15).
However, in the original Arabic form, the phrase translates directly as, “From the water to the water, Palestine will be Arab”. That sounds like a clarion call for ethnic cleansing to me.
Clive Sindelman
Sandton
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Words carry meaning
MIA SWART: Few university administrators truly honour academic freedom
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Both Jews and Palestinians belong to the land between the river and the sea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.