Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Slogan is a call for ethnic cleansing

Mia Swart does not give the original Arabic form of the ‘river to the sea’ chant

16 May 2024 - 17:22
A woman passes by an installation remembering the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 15 2024. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES
Mia Swart claims that the phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is not inherently hateful (“Few university administrators truly honour academic freedom, May 15).

However, in the original Arabic form, the phrase translates directly as, “From the water to the water, Palestine will be Arab”. That sounds like a clarion call for ethnic cleansing to me.

Clive Sindelman
Sandton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

