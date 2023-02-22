BUDGET EDITORIAL: What is, and what should have been

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
The 10-day exercise coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has raised alarm among Western governments
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Food services group says revenue in the six months to end-December exceeded the pre-Covid levels in all divisions and announces a hefty increase in its interim dividend
The debt-relief plan will run over three years and cover about 60% of Eskom’s existing debt
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Iryna Filkina was killed in the first days of Russia’s invasion and was identified by the beautician who had given her a manicure
A top priority is to make events more attractive for players, sponsors, organisers and fans, world No 1 says
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
It was ever thus with the presentation of the national budget: a raft of documents; a speech presented in good humour, and a passing sense of relief.
This newspaper has written at length about the travails of a country in trouble, and we do not need to list them here again, but the presentation of a budget always serves to remind us that there are good and sober technocrats in the Treasury...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BUDGET EDITORIAL: What is, and what should have been
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
It was ever thus with the presentation of the national budget: a raft of documents; a speech presented in good humour, and a passing sense of relief.
This newspaper has written at length about the travails of a country in trouble, and we do not need to list them here again, but the presentation of a budget always serves to remind us that there are good and sober technocrats in the Treasury...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.