NEWS

National

SAA and SA Post Office receive combined R3.4bn bailout

The government is focusing on a three-year R254bn debt relief programme for Eskom as part of a series of measures to ...

By Thando Maeko
National

Tax relief to support clean energy transition

Personal income tax brackets have been adjusted to take account of inflation

By Linda Ensor
National

Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023

But fuel levy revenue is expected to be about R10bn lower at R79bn due to the R10.5bn fuel levy relief given during the ...

By Linda Ensor
National

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Debt relief for Eskom, but with conditions

The debt relief is to be used to restructure the utility and ensure it can make the necessary investments to lessen the ...

By Linda Ensor

Views and Analysis

Opinion

DION GEORGE: Political will is required for ...

A laser-sharp and unyielding focus on growing the economy, securing a reliable energy supply and reducing the cost of ...

By Dion George
Opinion

CARTOON: Can-do budget?

Wednesday, February 22 2023

By Brandan Reynolds
Opinion Editor's Choice

EDITORIAL: A credible budget and clarity on Eskom debt is needed

Eskom's debt will dominate, but there is much else for Gondongwana to talk about

Opinion

ROSS HARVEY: Godongwana’s budget must speak to reality, not fantasy

Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain ...

By Ross Harvey
Opinion

CARTOON: Bare-bones budget

Monday, February 20 2023

By Brandan Reynolds
