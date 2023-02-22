The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Cost pressure has escalated in health, education and basic services
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Sibanye said it had placed a further buy order on the Australian stock exchange to snap up a further 13.6-million shares (10%)
Consolidated government expenditure on basic education rises from a revised estimate of R302bn in 2022/2023 to R309bn in 2023/2024
We all have roles to play in restoring our economy, such as holding officials accountable
He is the ‘most decisive player in the world’, says coach Ancelotti
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
The government is focusing on a three-year R254bn debt relief programme for Eskom as part of a series of measures to ...
Personal income tax brackets have been adjusted to take account of inflation
But fuel levy revenue is expected to be about R10bn lower at R79bn due to the R10.5bn fuel levy relief given during the ...
The debt relief is to be used to restructure the utility and ensure it can make the necessary investments to lessen the ...
A laser-sharp and unyielding focus on growing the economy, securing a reliable energy supply and reducing the cost of ...
Wednesday, February 22 2023
Eskom's debt will dominate, but there is much else for Gondongwana to talk about
Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain ...
Monday, February 20 2023
SAA and SA Post Office receive combined R3.4bn bailout
Tax relief to support clean energy transition
Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Debt relief for Eskom, but with conditions
DION GEORGE: Political will is required for ...
CARTOON: Can-do budget?
EDITORIAL: A credible budget and clarity on Eskom debt is needed
ROSS HARVEY: Godongwana’s budget must speak to reality, not fantasy
CARTOON: Bare-bones budget
