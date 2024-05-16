Former US president Donald Trump during his criminal trial in New York, the US, May 13 2024. Picture: SARAH YENESEL/REUTERS
The most dangerous leaders are those with an uncanny understanding of all things that are aggrieving their nation, real or perceived, and how to use them as a political weapon to stir up emotions to obtain a following and political power with their own selfish agendas
There are many examples throughout history. Hitler was a prime example.
It is a known fact that Donald Trump follows the script of Hitler’s Mein Kampf meticulously — using grievances, real and perceived, to stir up emotions and establish a cult-like following. What is surprising, though, is that he enjoys so much support in this day and age, with so much knowledge and open information available.
Many, including world leaders, were not fully aware in the early days of what was driving Hitler, until it was too late.
The world knows by now exactly who Donald Trump is and what threat he poses to democracy, the current rule-based international order and global stability. Democratic world leaders express their concern, while dictators are keen to welcome one of their own into the fold. Despite all this, he still enjoys a cult-like following among a large portion of the Republican Party.
With gag orders preventing him from attacking the judicial system while he spends weeks in court on criminal charges, senior Republicans do it on his behalf. The world’s oldest democracy is being undermined from within before the eyes of the world.
One can only hope the wheels of justice and the increasing opposition, also from within his own party, will be able to stop this rot from within.
There is so much at stake for the so-called free world.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
LETTER: Eerie echoes of Hitler
