Economy

SA’s foreign-exchange reserves rise to record high

The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level

07 February 2023 - 12:45 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s foreign-exchange reserves increased to a record high in January, SA Reserve Bank data shows.

Foreign-exchange reserves rose to $61.9bn in January from $60.6bn in the previous month, when the country received proceeds from foreign borrowings amounting to $318m from the French Development Agency...

